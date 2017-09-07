School Bans Confederate Symbols After 2 Dozen Students Wear Them

An Indiana school banned Confederate symbols after approximately two dozen students wore them to classes, according to a Tuesday report.

Students at Lapel High School in Indiana wore apparel displaying the Confederate battle flag Aug. 30 and 31 and also adorned their vehicles with the symbols, reported IndyStar.

“We sat down and spoke to each student one-on-one and discussed the situation and what their intentions were,” school principal Chad Kemerly told the IndyStar. “They said they were trying to support the Southern heritage of the flag and not people’s opinion of what the flag may stand for.”

“We talked about the Southern heritage, and that for many people, that flag stands for racism. We emphasized they need to know what the message (is) they’re sending,” he added.

But the students returned Thursday wearing the same clothes and Kemerly said the outfits “caused a disruption.”

“We weren’t able to carry on some classes as usual,” said the principal. “There were discussions in the hallways taking place that shouldn’t have been taking place.”

Kermerly noted that no physical conflicts occurred.

Lapel High School has 450 students, including eight black students. Lapel’s 2,400-person population is predominantly white and no black people lived in the town in 2010, according to the U.S. Census.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to Lapel High School for comment but received none in time for press.

