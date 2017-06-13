House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Ranking Member Adam Schiff said Monday that President Donald Trump shouldn’t “waste Congress’ time” by firing Robert Mueller as special counsel to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The California Democrat said if the president opts to terminate Mueller from his position lawmakers will reappoint Mueller to the position.

If President fired Bob Mueller, Congress would immediately re-establish independent counsel and appoint Bob Mueller. Don’t waste our time. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) June 12, 2017

The reports follow Newsmax CEO and Trump confidante, Chris Ruddy, telling “PBS Newshour” he believes the president is considering firing Mueller.

“Think he’s considering, perhaps terminating the special counsel. I think he’s weighing that option. I think it’s pretty clear by what one of his lawyers said on television recently,” he told host Judy Woodruff Monday. “I personally think it would be a very significant mistake even though I don’t think there is a justification (for a special counsel).”

Reporters spotted Ruddy leaving the White House earlier in the day.

White House officials would not confirm Ruddy’s assertions, saying “Chris speaks for himself.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].