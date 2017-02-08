Scarborough Comes Unglued On Dems: Suddenly Sessions ‘Is A Bigot’? (VIDEO)





Joe Scarborough was so incensed about Democrats continuing to call Sen. Jeff Sessions a bigot that he went off at Mika Brzezinski on “Morning Joe” Wednesday.

Brzezinski was defending Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut down Tuesday for violating Senate floor rules over a speech she gave against Sessions’ attorney general confirmation.

“Frankly, her presentation was elegant, it wasn’t unmeasured, it was invoking history,” Brzezinski said, “and Jeff Sessions has a controversial history.”

“They’ve worked with him, come on,” Scarborough shot back.

Brzezinski then tried to bring up the “Muslim ban,” and Scarborough lost it.

“My dear friend from Alabama, my buddy from Alabama. Oh, Jeff Sessions, my good friend,” Scarborough mimicked senators who spoke against Sessions during his confirmation hearings. “And then suddenly he’s appointed attorney general and he’s a bigot? How could he ever be attorney general, he’s a bigot. Despite the fact they’ve worked with him for all these years, and they’ve eaten with him every day, and they’ve co-sponsored legislation with him every day.”

Trump signed an executive order Jan. 27 that suspended immigration from seven Middle Eastern countries that either sponsor terrorism or harbor terrorist. The order indefinitely suspended entrance for Syrian refugees.

“You don’t go from being a friend with a guy to suddenly him being a bigot,” Scarborough snapped.

(DAILY CALLER)

