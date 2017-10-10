Scandal Clouds Andrew Cuomo’s Path to 2020

Take a look at Andrew Cuomo’s tweet stream, and it’s heavy on national issues and attacks on the Trump administration but nearly void of New York state issues — odd since he is the incumbent governor.

So he couches his talk about national issues with New York, but it’s a lousy disguise for a guy who clearly seems to be checking the boxes for a presidential run in 2020, even though he has steep hills to climb, including an ethics scandals, and his own re-election effort next year.

Despite the net positive polling numbers, Cuomo will be dealing with the ugly distraction of the “Buffalo Billion” scandal, in which federal prosecutors alleged bribery and bid rigging in costly state-funded economic development projects and indicted a former top Cuomo aide and seven other politically connected developers and construction executives.

The trial for Joe Percoco — Cuomo’s former campaign manager and former deputy executive secretary for the governor — will start on Jan. 8, 2018. Percoco was a close confidant of the Cuomo family. Mario even reportedly referred to him as a “third son.” (The second or actual real son is, of course, anti-Trump CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.) – READ MORE