Security Technology
SCAM ALERT: Fake “Netflix” App Lets Hackers Record Conversations And Take Pics
Hackers and scammers will never stop seeking new methods they can use to exploit innocent individuals for their own gain, and now some of them are using a highly popular mobile app on Android phones to do so.
According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the latest scam involves hackers using a fake Netflix app to gain access to a person’s mobile device, which can then be used to spy on that person while all of his or her personal information is stolen. – READ MORE