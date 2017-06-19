Scalise Upgraded From Critical To Serious Condition

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was upgraded from critical to serious condition Saturday night following another surgery after a shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice Wednesday where five people were shot.

“Congressman Steve Scalise is in serious condition,” the Majority Whip’s office tweeted with a message from the Louisiana Rep.’s family.

“[Scalise] underwent another surgery today, but continues to show signs of improvement,” it added. “He is more responsive and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers.”

Update on the condition of Majority Whip Steve Scalise, courtesy of MedStar Washington Hospital Center: pic.twitter.com/fevQQtPVTV — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 17, 2017

On Friday, Dr. Jack Sava, director of trauma at MedSTAR, said he was feeling “more confident” about Scalise than when he arrived with a gunshot wound to the hip that had caused serious damage to “bones, internal organs and blood vessels and nerves.”

“I feel a lot more confident and a lot more optimistic than I did two or three days ago,” Sava explained before telling reporters that the congressman’s condition “was as critical as you can be when he came in.”

