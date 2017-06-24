Scalise Moved Out Of Intensive Care Unit

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was reportedly moved out of the Intensive Care Unit Friday, according to ABC News.

The Louisiana Republican sustained serious injuries, having suffered substantial blood loss and damage to internal organs and bones after being shot in the hip in Alexandria, Va. June 14 at the GOP’s congressional baseball practice.

BREAKING: @SteveScalise is out of the Intensive Care Unit at @MedStarWHC, according to source familiar with his recovery. — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) June 23, 2017

Scalise’s condition was upgraded by his doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center Wednesday from serious to fair. He is one if the five victims wounded during the attack, where 66-year-old James Hodgkinson took aim at roughly two dozen GOP lawmakers. Capitol Police Officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey, Tyson’s Food lobbyist Matt Mika and congressional staffer Zack Barth were also wounded in the attack.

Mika has also been moved out of the ICU and was visited by Nationals baseball player Jason Werth Friday, CNN reports.

