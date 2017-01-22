Saving Wollman Rink made Trump a New York City hero

In the context of Donald Trump’s globe-girdling career, his repair job 30 years ago on an old ice skating rink might seem to merit a mere footnote. But Trump’s reopening of Central Park’s Wollman Rink in 1986 was a defining moment for him — and for many New Yorkers, a hell of a first impression.

The Wollman Rink, opened in 1949, was a beloved Manhattan postcard icon. It appeared in countless movies, including “Love Story.” But it was falling apart, and then-Mayor Ed Koch closed it in 1980. – READ MORE