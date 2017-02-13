Entertainment Politics
Sarah Silverman Mistakes Sidewalk Utility Markings For Swastikas
Sarah Silverman, the comedian and outspoken Trump hater, made an embarrassing blunder on Sunday when she apparently mistook a set of sidewalk utility markings for swastikas.
Walking to get coffee saw these all over a sidewalk in the town I'm in. Is this an attempt at swastikas? Do neo nazis not have google? pic.twitter.com/A4ses1G3ru
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 12, 2017
Twitter hilariously mocked Silverman for the screw up.
@SethAMandel @SarahKSilverman This concentration camp rhetoric is getting too brazen. pic.twitter.com/WxtX7bVvz8
— Mike (@SchrodngrsTaint) February 13, 2017
.@SarahKSilverman Check it out. I even spotted a couple of Nazis in broad daylight testing some sort of abortion prevention laser device pic.twitter.com/UNWng11R4L
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2017
.@SarahKSilverman Here's another Nazi I spotted attempting to raise an iron cross. Notice it looks just like a T for Trump? pic.twitter.com/uN2qoPuEb4
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2017
Last year, Silverman dressed as Adolf Hitler to make fun of Trump during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s talk show. And last week, Silverman posted a tweet expressing support for a military overthrow of Trump.
WAKE UP & JOIN THE RESISTANCE. ONCE THE MILITARY IS W US FASCISTS GET OVERTHROWN. MAD KING & HIS HANDLERS GO BYE BYE❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/Y2WZbL012A
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) February 2, 2017
Silverman’s mistake is reminiscent of the time Huffington Post reporter Ryan Reilly mistook a set of ear plugs for rubber bullets. Reilly tweeted a picture of what he believed were three bright orange rubber bullets while covering riots in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. (RELATED: Hardened Ferguson Riot Correspondent Mistakes Ear Plugs For Rubber Bullets)
