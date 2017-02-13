True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Sarah Silverman Mistakes Sidewalk Utility Markings For Swastikas

Posted on by

Sarah Silverman, the comedian and outspoken Trump hater, made an embarrassing blunder on Sunday when she apparently mistook a set of sidewalk utility markings for swastikas.

 

Twitter hilariously mocked Silverman for the screw up.

 

Last year, Silverman dressed as Adolf Hitler to make fun of Trump during an appearance on Conan O’Brien’s talk show. And last week, Silverman posted a tweet expressing support for a military overthrow of Trump.

Silverman’s mistake is reminiscent of the time Huffington Post reporter Ryan Reilly mistook a set of ear plugs for rubber bullets. Reilly tweeted a picture of what he believed were three bright orange rubber bullets while covering riots in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014. (RELATED: Hardened Ferguson Riot Correspondent Mistakes Ear Plugs For Rubber Bullets)

screen-shot-2017-02-12-at-6-48-41-pm

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

  • 8675310

    Stupid people are such easy targets.

  • ThinkAboutIt1st

    So stupid! She’s just one of the millions of liberal sheep! Add another hypocrite to the list of out of touch with reality celebrities…