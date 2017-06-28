Sarah Sanders: Project Veritas Video ‘A Disgrace To All Of Media’ If Accurate (VIDEO)

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders addressed Project Veritas’ undercover video showing a CNN producer claiming that they use excessive Russia coverage to boost their ratings.

Sanders suggested that the video, released late Monday evening, mighty only be the tip of CNN’s “fake news” iceberg.

She specifically criticized CNN CEO Jeff Zucker for advising his employees to ramp up Russia coverage because it helps their ratings, despite feelings held by many employees that the narrative was “mostly bulls**t.”

“There’s a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not I don’t know, but I would encourage everyone in this room, and, frankly, everyone across the country, to take a look at it,” she said. “I think if it is accurate it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.”

“If the media can’t be trusted to report the news then that’s a dangerous place for America,” Sanders concluded.

WATCH:



