Sarah Palin Baselessly Accused of Being a Neo-Nazi After Trump Speech Tweet

(Washington Free Beacon) Former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin was spuriously accused Friday of using a Nazi catchphrase to secretly signal to fellow racists.

The former Republican vice presidential candidate sent out a tweet referring to “14 words” from President Donald Trump’s Thursday speech in Poland, and linking to a piece from a site called the Young Conservatives.

But “14 Words” is also the name Neo-Nazis give to their creed: “We must secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.”

Liberals on Twitter accused Palin of “dog-whistling,” and intentionally invoking the Nazi slogan. – READ MORE

