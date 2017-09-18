Sanders: I’ll Commit To Joining Democratic Party When It’s Open Enough For Independents

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said he will commit to the Democratic party when he feels it is open enough to independents during an appearance on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Sanders, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016, said he will do “what I have done in the past” when filing for re-election in 2018. The self-described Democratic-Socialist said he thinks the Democratic party has a number of issues it needs to work out.

“Let me just say something about this, the current model of the Democratic Party obviously is not working. Republicans control the House, the Senate,” he told host Chuck Todd. “They control the White House. They control two-thirds of the governors offices throughout this country.” – READ MORE