Sanders Hits Back: Hillary Lost To The ‘Most Unpopular Candidate’ In American History

Posted on by
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Thursday evening that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to the “most unpopular candidate” in the history of American politics.

“Look, Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost and was upset about that and I understand that,” Sanders told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”

Clinton wrote in her new book, “What Happened,” that Sanders’ attacks during the the 2016 Democratic nominee debates “caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election.”

 

Sanders does not seem at all angry about Clinton’s remarks. He told Colbert it is time for the nation to look forward, not backward, and tackle the problems facing our nation. He also solicited Hillary’s help in addressing a few of the public policy issues that he dedicates his time towards.

“But our job now is really not to go backwards. It is to go forward. It is to create the kind of nation we know we can become. We have enormous problems facing us and I think it’s a little bit silly to keep talking about 2016,” Sanders told Colbert. “I would like her to join us in a fight for 15 [dollar minimum wage], in a Medicare-for-all single payer system, in taking on the fossil fuel industry so that we transform our energy system away from fossil fuel and move to energy efficient and sustainable energy.”

“We need her help to go forward,” Sanders said. “Let’s not keep arguing about 2016. Let’s get together and take on Trump’s desire to divide us up. Let’s go forward with a progressive agenda.”

  • Denise Knight Krueger

    Here are just some of the reasons that HRC lost.
    1. Basket of Deplorables Ok they were a basket of deplorables but you just can’t give them that ammunision Elementary dear Watson
    2. We must bring them to heel. I cringe every time I hear that.
    3. She missed a golden opportunity to humanize herself. She should have turned around and called DT a creep and told him to back off.
    4. She should have campaigned in Wisconson, Michigan, and Ohio. Duh
    5. HRC is the worst dressed woman ever. I know it’s not PC but it matters.
    6. She should have been honest about Ben Ghazi from day one.
    7. Why did she participate in selling 20% of our Uranium? If it was no big deal why did she not explain that to us.
    8. Bernie tried his best to run a drama free campaign then the myth of the Bernie Bro’s came to pass.
    9. Why did she take credit for 15 dollar an hour in I believe it was NYC.
    11. She had no clear message. Nobody what she stood for.
    12. The Goldman Sachs Speech. Hearing her admit that she has a public and a private persona did not go down well.
    13. I could go on all night. If you want to see my private persona check out Jimmy Dorre comments section. I have never been that fired up and down right coo coo.