Sanders Hits Back: Hillary Lost To The ‘Most Unpopular Candidate’ In American History

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Thursday evening that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 presidential election to the “most unpopular candidate” in the history of American politics.

“Look, Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost and was upset about that and I understand that,” Sanders told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show.”

Clinton wrote in her new book, “What Happened,” that Sanders’ attacks during the the 2016 Democratic nominee debates “caused lasting damage, making it harder to unify progressives in the general election.”

Sanders does not seem at all angry about Clinton’s remarks. He told Colbert it is time for the nation to look forward, not backward, and tackle the problems facing our nation. He also solicited Hillary’s help in addressing a few of the public policy issues that he dedicates his time towards.

“But our job now is really not to go backwards. It is to go forward. It is to create the kind of nation we know we can become. We have enormous problems facing us and I think it’s a little bit silly to keep talking about 2016,” Sanders told Colbert. “I would like her to join us in a fight for 15 [dollar minimum wage], in a Medicare-for-all single payer system, in taking on the fossil fuel industry so that we transform our energy system away from fossil fuel and move to energy efficient and sustainable energy.”

“We need her help to go forward,” Sanders said. “Let’s not keep arguing about 2016. Let’s get together and take on Trump’s desire to divide us up. Let’s go forward with a progressive agenda.”

