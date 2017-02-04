Politics
Sanders: Government Should Destroy Religious Freedom In Order To Fight ‘Racism, Sexism, Homophobia’
Confirming the belief that Bernie Sanders and the hard-core American left spend an inordinate amount of time targeting religion, the near-octogenarian socialist loonbag senator from Vermont who, by the way, would like a pudding cup tweeted today that religious freedom must take a back seat to the leftist social agenda:
This is directly contrary to the text and intent of the First Amendment of the United States. – READ MORE