Sanders Continues to Not Pay His Interns a Living Wage

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) has been a vocal advocate for the United States raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, but he is unwilling to pay his interns the same amount.

Interns for Sanders could work 40 hours a week and still be “living in poverty,” only earning $12 per hour. During the 2016 presidential campaign, Sanders chided Hillary Clinton for her plan to raise the minimum wage to $12 per hour.

