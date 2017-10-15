Sanctuary Cities Allowed Criminal Alien to Remain in U.S., Murder Kansas Deputy

An illegal alien who was drunk driving has pleaded guilty to killing a Kansas deputy sheriff after causing a deadly car crash last year. Sanctuary city policies in two jurisdictions allowed the previously convicted drunk driver to remain in the U.S. leading to the murder of the deputy.

Adrian Espinosa-Flores, a 39-year-old illegal alien, pleaded guilty to reckless second-degree murder charges in Johnson County, Kansas after crashing his vehicle into Master Deputy Brandon Collins, killing him, as Kansas City Star reported.

On Sept. 11, 2016, Collins had pulled a vehicle over on U.S. 69. Collins’ patrol car was parked when Espinosa-Flores recklessly drove into the sheriff deputy’s vehicle, crashing it into the SUV that had been pulled over.

Collins was killed at the scene of the accident. When the illegal alien was taken into custody, it was discovered that he had been driving despite being more than twice over the blood-alcohol legal limit. The illegal alien admitted to police after being taken into custody that he had been drinking that night. – READ MORE