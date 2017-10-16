San Juan Mayor: Whoever Deletes Trump’s Twitter Should Be Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize (VIDEO)

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said whoever deletes President Donald Trump’s Twitter account should receive the Nobel Peace Prize because he uses it to spread hate.

Cruz has blasted the Trump administration’s handling of Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in her city and the rest of Puerto Rico, at one point accusing Trump of committing “genocide.”

Trump has been criticized for tweets suggesting Puerto Rico might be on its own at some point in recovering from the storm, writing the feds can’t stay there “forever.” – READ MORE