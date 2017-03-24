San Francisco Considers Bill To Ban City From Doing Business With Contractors Doing Work On Border Wall

San Francisco’s City Council considered a bill Tuesday that will ban the city from doing business with U.S. contracting companies that want to do work on President Donald Trump’s border wall.

According to Fox KTVU, San Francisco Supervisor Hillary Ronen introduced legislation that would prohibit any company contracted to build the southern border wall from bidding on any future San Francisco city contracts.

“Stick to building bridges, not walls,” Ronen said at an event Tuesday with Oakland City Councilman Abel Guillen and Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin.

In an attempt to pressure two construction companies with San Francisco contracts, Hensel Phelps Construction Co. and the Tutor Perini Corporation, to withdraw from their planned work on the border wall, Rosen named the two firms in her remarks.

“By introducing this legislation, we are moving beyond symbolic protest and making it clear to companies interested in doing business with San Francisco, that we expect those companies to uphold basic principles of compassion and dedication to human rights,” Ronen said.

