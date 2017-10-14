Samantha Power grilled on Capitol Hill over ‘unmasking’

Samantha Power, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, visited Capitol Hill on Friday for a closed-door interview with House investigators looking into the ‘unmasking’ of Trump associates under the Obama administration.

The questioning involved House Intelligence Committee investigators.

Power is among the Obama administration figures who made requests to identify Americans whose names surfaced in foreign intelligence reporting, known as unmasking. – READ MORE