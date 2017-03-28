‘Safety Not Sanctuary’: Parents Protest School Where Illegal Alien Raped A 14-Year-Old Girl

Parents and residents of a school district where a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped by at least one illegal immigrant expressed outrage at the district’s lack of action.

Members of Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) in Maryland shared their views with media outlets after a meeting with county school administrators and police Tuesday night. Reporters were not allowed inside the meeting, according to WTOP.

“I think if this was happening at one of my daughters’ schools, I would take them out and start home-schooling them,” Amy Waychoff, who has three children, one of whom is currently enrolled in a Montgomery County school, told reporters.

“We don’t have to have a welcome mat in Maryland and Montgomery County for everybody,” she said while holding two signs saying “Safety Not Sanctuary” and “Keep Maryland Safe.”

“It’s just gotten to the point where illegals are more protected than our own children,” said Patricia Spigner, a Gaithersburg parent who also held a “Safety Not Sanctuary” sign, as reported by The Washington Post.

“This little girl’s rape is the fruition of liberal policy in this county,” explained Sam Fenati, a second-generation Italian American whose grandchildren will enter MCPS. “I’m not against immigrants, but we came in legally.”

“I think it’s pretty important to know the whole demographics of your child’s community,” Debbie, who only provided her first name, told WTOP. “I think we all have a right to know who’s living among us, who our kids are spending 40 hours a week with every day.”

While some county residents were protesting across from the school during the meeting, attendee Elizabeth Plum addressed the nature of the interaction between school officials, police, and those who listened.

“I’m not satisfied,” Plum said, according to reports. “They were asked specifically whether they would admit students with criminal records and the answer is ‘yes.’ And would they be monitored? The answer is well, if they had a probation officer, maybe, or if they had an ankle bracelet, maybe.”

“So in other words, the school apparently doesn’t take any responsibility, even if they know the student has a criminal record.”

Plum told WTOP that while the school at which the 14-year-old girl was raped last Thursday had cameras, those cameras were not monitored live; school officials examined the footage following the rape’s report.

At least one of the rapists, 18-year-old high school freshman Henry Sanchez-Milian, had entered America illegally from Mexico. The other rapist, 17-year-old Jose Montano, who is also a freshman, has not had his immigration status disclosed because of his age.

While Montgomery County indicated that it would cooperate completely with ICE, the agency lists Montgomery County as a jurisdiction that inhibits full cooperation with the bureau.

