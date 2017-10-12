Ryan Threatens To Keep Members in for Christmas to Finish Tax Overhaul

Nothing seems to push lawmakers to get their jobs done and pass legislation more than the threat of having to be in Washington over the holidays.

Knowing this, Speaker Paul D. Ryan made it clear Thursday that Congress staying in session over Christmas is in option if they have not advanced a tax overhaul bill by then.

“We’re going to keep people here for Christmas if we have to,” the speaker said at a Heritage Foundation event. “I don’t care. We have to get this done.” – READ MORE