Politics
Ryan: I’ve spoken more to Trump in 1 month than I did to Obama in 8 years
House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said he and President Trump have talked more in one month than he and former President Barack Obama did throughout the entire Obama presidency.
"I spoke to him twice yesterday," Ryan said Wednesday when conservative radio host Michael Medved asked how frequently he and Trump speak. "I have spoken more with Donald Trump in the last month more than I have spoken with Barack Obama in the last eight years," Ryan said.