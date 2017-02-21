Russia’s Ambassador To UN Dies Suddenly In New York

Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, died suddenly in New York City on Monday.

Russia’s foreign ministry announced the news but provided no details about Churkin’s cause of death. He would have turned 65 on Tuesday.

News outlets have reported that Churkin went into cardiac arrest in his offices in New York and died at a local hospital.

Churkin has served as ambassador to the UN since 2006. Prior to that, her served as ambassador to Canada and Belgium.

Churkin’s death was announced during a meeting at the UN Trusteeship Council. An official overseeing the meeting called him a “dear colleague” and “deeply committed diplomat.”

Shocking news to hear the passing away of Amb Vitaly Churkin. A brilliant ambassador who served his country & people. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/pFodXqs5Qm — @kamaNY (@kamapradipta) February 20, 2017

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the UN, said in a statement that in the short time she has known Churkin, he “showed himself to be a gracious colleague.”

“We did not always see things the same way, but he unquestionably advocated his country’s position with great skill.”

