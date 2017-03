Russian model says she was detained at LAX airport on suspicion of spying (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Russian model says she was detained at LAX airport on suspicion of spying (VIDEO)

Supermodel or undercover agent? Russian model says she was detained at LAX airport on suspicion of spying pic.twitter.com/TtP6ku1X6c — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 6, 2017