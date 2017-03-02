Russian Diplomats Are Dropping Dead, And Conspiracies Rise In Their Place

Seven Russian diplomats have died unexpectedly since the start of November, with “brief illness” and “heart failure” being the usual causes of death.

The surprising deaths have appeared in five different countries on three continents. While the initial reports often differ, the medical files tend to end up looking very similar.

Conspiracy theorists are trying to find links between the victims and patterns that suggest the deaths were triggered by humans instead of natural causes.

Sergei Krivov, 63, died after suffering a head injury at the Russian Consulate in New York on America’s Election Day, Nov. 8. A New York City Medical Examiner said Krivov died from internal bleeding related to a tumor, according to Buzzfeed.

Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was shot at an Ankara art gallery Dec. 19. The gunman was reportedly a member of Turkey’s special operations police force and he shouted Islamic slurs following the assassination.

Petr Polshikov, a high-ranking Russian diplomat, was shot dead in his Moscow apartment just hours later.

Oleg Erovinkin, a former KGB general linked to the unverified dossier on President Donald Trump, was found dead in the back of his car Dec. 26 under mysterious circumstances. The cause of death has been established as a heart attack, but media speculation suggest foul play.

Erovinkin was an aide to Igor Sechin, a former deputy prime minister and current head of the state-owned oil company Rosneft, which is repeatedly named in the dossier. Christopher Steele, the former MI6 spy who compiled the dossier, claimed much of the information came from a source close to Sechin.

Andrei Malanin, the Russian consul in Athens, Greece, was discovered dead on his bathroom floor Jan. 9 after failing to show up for work. Greek police said Malanin appeared to have died of natural causes. There were no signs of a “a break-in” at the apartment but police launched an investigation into the cause of death.

Alexander Kadakin, the Russian ambassador to India, passed away Jan. 26 in New Delhi due to heart failure after a “brief illness.”

Vitaly Churkin, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died from suspected heart failure Feb. 20 in New York City. Churkin fell ill with a cardiac condition at work and died shortly after arriving at the hospital. A federal law enforcement told Reuters there was nothing unusual about Churkin’s death.

While some of the deaths have many similarities, none of the foreign countries where the diplomats died from heart attacks have reported evidence of foul play.

