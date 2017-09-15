Russia war games, the largest since the Cold War, raising alarms

Russia and the former Soviet Republic of Belarus are holding major military exercises this week – and into next – right up on NATO’S eastern border.

Some newer NATO members, as well as the beleaguered country of Ukraine, are worried that Moscow may be up to something more than just training its troops for self-defense.

“This is designed to provoke us, it’s designed to test our defenses, and that’s why we have to be strong,” British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon told the BBC last week. – READ MORE