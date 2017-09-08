Russia threatens ‘invasion’ of US diplomatic facilities

Russia is threatening to raid State Department facilities as payback for Washington’s decision to close three Russian sites over the past week.

“Does Washington believe that we also have the right to similarly ‘inspect’ the buildings of U.S. diplomatic and consular missions in Russia?” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a late Wednesday statement.

The threat derives from what the Russians claim U.S. officials did when taking control of the three facilities that were closed in the course of a spat over sanctions that traces back to Russian interference in the 2016 elections. The Foreign Ministry accused the U.S. of conducting “an illegal invasion of Russian diplomatic premises” and then engaging in “obscure [construction] work” upon entering the sites.

