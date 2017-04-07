Russia has warned the United States to avoid launching strikes against President Assad’s regime or they could face “consequences”.Russia has threatened Donald Trump with consequences if he attacks Syria

In response to a question on whether President Donald Trump may launch attacks in Syria, Russia’s deputy UN envoy Vladimir Safronkov said: “Think about negative consequences”.

He added: “We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise.” – READ MORE