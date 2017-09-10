Russia Thinks US may have planted ‘compromising material’ during Russian consulate inspection

Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Friday accused the Trump administration of possibly using an inspection of the Russian consulate in San Francisco to plant evidence in the building to make Russia look bad.

“It looks as if the American intelligence agencies are trying to organize an anti-Russian provocation and may even plant compromising material in the building or discover them somehow in the future,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. “Because we don’t have the foggiest idea of what they are doing now.”

“Special equipment has been installed, and some works are underway,” Zakharova said. “And no one is talking about this to anyone, of course.”

