Russia probes leave Trump associates struggling with huge legal bills

An expanding special counsel probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged Russian ties has saddled many of President Trump’s current and former associates with hefty legal fees and left them few options for footing the bill.

More than a dozen people, including the president and vice president, are known to have hired attorneys to help them navigate special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and several additional probes in Congress. Some have complained about the burden of paying for their legal bills without assistance from the wealthy president whose campaign is in the crosshairs of federal investigators.

“It’s very expensive and nobody’s called me and offered to help,” Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign adviser who has been contacted by congressional investigators, told the Washington Examiner.

"The problem is, it's very specialized representation, so it takes a certain type of attorney, and they're quite competent. And you'll pay for competency," Caputo said.