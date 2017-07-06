Russia, Hookers, And The Democrats’ Big Swing And A Miss At Trump

FOLLOW US!



It was a steamy Fourth of July week in Washington, so humid that CNN was sticking to its story.

Since it began, I have said in this column that this Russian investigation was a media-contrived witch hunt. When you are a billionaire president and the most powerful person in the United States, and our government’s FBI, intelligence agencies and the DOJ can go after you with no evidence, what chance would you and I have if they wanted us? It should scare us all.

But the Russian “scandal” pushed by CNN is over. Waffle House even named a breakfast meal called the “CNN Trump Russian Conspiracy”: it’s toast. At lunch they serve the “Van Jones Nothing Burger” with slander on the side.

Granted, some of the bumps have been of his own making, but the Trump presidency so far has been as bumpy as the right lane of an Atlanta street. But when the media spin a narrative that you are in the pocket of Russia with “unnamed sources” and relentless fervor, it is hard to focus.

Just to remind you, the story the left-wing media have been advancing to undermine our president goes a little like this. Donald J. Trump, a man who has lived the American dream, decided to become a Russian agent in his early 70’s. He somehow persuaded fellow septuagenarian Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, a son of the South, sitting U.S. Senator and former U.S. Attorney, to join in this scheme.

When Sessions went through confirmation hearings, he had to constantly fend off cheap shots about his character from the likes of Sen. Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren, the same woman who lied about being part Cherokee in order to get a cushy faculty job at Harvard. She taught one class and made over $400k a year, which really bolsters her case when she complains about the cost of college.

“Pocahontas” even accused Sessions of being racist when he used the newly demeaning term “blacks.” Be realistic, Senator Warren; he’s a 70- year-old man from Alabama. Consider that progress. When pressed on race, Sessions said “I abhor the Klan and its hateful ideology.” It was a very uniting statement, even if he was referring to the Wu Tang one.

So Sessions and Trump are Russian agents, according to the narrative of the left that led us to a special prosecutor. The only Trump official who has not been accused of being a spy is SECDEF James “Mad Dog” Mattis. To sum up, the man nicknamed “Mad Dog” is the sanest and most reliable 70-year-old man in Trump’s inner circle.

The media and Dems just cannot get over Trump. A man who says what he wants made $600 million as he vanquished 16 other candidates to become president in 2016. He had a top-rated TV show, the adoration of his successful kids, sleeps with a super-model wife, and is a single-digit golfer. They still can’t get their heads around how this loser became president.

The most recent negative story they are repeating is that Canada plans to restore the brothel developed by President Trump’s granddad in 1896. Friedrich Trump managed prostitutes, and now Donald tries to manage the press and Washington insiders. Not much has changed in 120 years.

The McCarthy-like fear that permeates from the left and in Hollywood stoked this fake Russia conspiracy. Rocky and Bullwinkle are on unpaid leave from their cartoon until someone finds out the true nature of their relationship with Boris and Natasha. Given the left’s perpetual homage to the McCarthy hearings that damaged so many of their own, the hypocrisy is stark.

Against the probable crimes of Hillary’s bleaching her 30,000 deleted emails of her “chats with Bill” and her “yoga lessons,” Loretta Lynch meeting with Slick Willie on the tarmac and telling FBI Director Comey to call the email investigation a “matter,” and Susan Rice using some trumped-up investigation to wiretap and unmask Trump officials, we had Obama saying as late at October 2016 that there was no Russian meddling in the election. Once Special Counsel Mueller finishes hiring Clinton Foundation cronies and Obama donor staff attorneys to investigate Trump, he might have to go look at the real crimes. So yes, the media set off all of these false narratives to get the president. But it might disappoint them just which president they end up getting.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].