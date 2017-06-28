Russia Calls Trump’s Assad Threats ‘Unacceptable’

Russia condemned the White House Tuesday for its “unacceptable” warning of a new potential chemical attack in Syria.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer announced Monday that U.S. intelligence indicates Syrian President Bashar al-Assad could be preparing a chemical attack that would “likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children.” If the Syrian regime goes ahead with the alleged plans, it would “pay a heavy price,” according to Spicer.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin has not received any indications that an attack will take place.

“Certainly, we consider such threats to the legitimate leadership of the Syrian Arab Republic unacceptable,” Peskov said in a statement, Reuters reports. “I am not aware of any information about a threat that chemical weapons can be used.”

Russia takes issue with the wording “another attack,” saying no independent investigation was conducted after the April 4 attack.

“That is why we do not think it is possible to lay the blame on the Syrian armed forces,” Peskov said, according to the Associated Press.

