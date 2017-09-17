Uncategorized

Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Dies at 46 of Apparent Suicide

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” 55-year-old O’Donnell, who shared 4-year-old daughter Dakota with Rounds, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

O’Donnell also took to Twitter Friday to retweet a fan who expressed their condolences and shared a suicide prevention hotline number: “lovelovelove to @ Rosie. If this is triggering anyone, I hope they’ll contact the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Blast that Rounds’ body was found at 7:07 a.m. on Sept. 11. TMZ first reported the news. – READ MORE