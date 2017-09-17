True Pundit

Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell’s Ex-Wife Dies at 46 of Apparent Suicide

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy. Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child,” 55-year-old O’Donnell, who shared 4-year-old daughter Dakota with Rounds, tells PEOPLE in a statement.

O’Donnell also took to Twitter Friday to retweet a fan who expressed their condolences and shared a suicide prevention hotline number: “lovelovelove to @Rosie. If this is triggering anyone, I hope they’ll contact the suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told The Blast that Rounds’ body was found at 7:07 a.m. on Sept. 11. TMZ first reported the news. READ MORE

Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46 of Apparent Suicide
Rosie O'Donnell's Ex-Wife Michelle Rounds Dies at 46 of Apparent Suicide

The pair were married for just over two years and finalized their divorce in March 2016
PEOPLE.com PEOPLE.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • Glen Mirenda

    This is the result of demon possession. LBGT and all other abominations to the Lord God Jesus have their root in demon possession. Apart from repentance the same fate waits for all who will not bow the knee to the Lord…..

  • Bezukhov

    Like Straight people never commit suicide.

  • Mike

    Anyone who would get into bed with that pig would have to be mentally ill.

  • West_Coast

    Seeing Rosie naked would cause me to commit suicide too.

  • BoomerBabe

    “Her” exwife…yuk. LGBT is cancer.

  • jubadoobai

    Notice how these relationships just don’t last. A few years here. A few years there. Sick.

  • BrendaRBrown

    (Get Now $99 per hour with Google Easy Jobs){what’s more, carry on with a financially solid life…}
    last tuesday I got Land Rover Range Rover after I been earnin $12184 this month . this is certainly my favourite job Ive ever done . I started this five months/ago and pretty much immediately started to earn minimum $75 per-hour . look at here now
    !si291d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleInternetFutureComunityWorkFromHome/make/more ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!ss91l..,.

  • Conservative Geek

    Can’t say that I blame her (it) If I woke up one day and realized I had buried my face in that hogs @$$ I would would do myself in as well.

  • Speaking The Truth

    Those that open their mind and thought life to the spirit of lesbianism are always vulnerable to the
    spirit of suicide. As devil spirits work in tandem with each other to destroy individuals. As their mind become a junkyard trashed by spirits!

  • Mike

    I guess proper grammar and punctuation were not one of the qualifications for your “Job”.

  • Takiwa

    What a shame.

  • Darin H

    Studies have shown that the domestic abuse rates for gays and lesbians are double those of normal couples. So their goal of achieving equality has not been achieved.