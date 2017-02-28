Rosie O’Donnell To Lead Protest Against Trump At White House

Rosie O’Donnell will lead an anti-Trump protest outside the White House Tuesday just before the president speaks to a joint session of Congress for the first time.

On Monday, the 54-year-old actress shared the news via Twitter that she along with other advocacy groups will participate in an anti-Trump rally in Washington D.C. to send “a clear message outside of Trump’s front door that his agenda does not represent the values of the American people.”

“and a huge protest right b4 at the white house – i will be there @GeorgeTakei @sallahverani #resist #russia,” O’Donnell tweeted.

Later the same day, the actress shared a press release on her account that provided details about the event that is expected to bring thousands to the White House to protest against the president’s agenda.

.@Rosie is protesting outside the White House tomorrow ahead of Trump's address to Congress. pic.twitter.com/AZZVpzvAho — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 27, 2017

“The rally will feature speakers from diverse organizations and groups of people who have been impacted and harmed by the Trump administration’s policies, including women, people of color and members of the LGBTQ community, as well as environmental and immigrants’ rights groups,” the statement read.

WATCH THE PROTEST B4 – IN FRONT OF THE WHITE HOUSE @funder @Run_Far_Girl_ — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 27, 2017

