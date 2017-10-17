Rose McGowan: Lisa Bloom Offered Millions to ‘Silence Me’ About Weinstein

Sunday night, using her Facebook account, actress Rose McGowan accused disgraced attorney Lisa Bloom of offering her millions of dollars to hop on board the “Harvey’s Changed bandwagon.”

Bloom immediately denied McGowan’s allegations. Nevertheless, with her reputation already shattered by similar accusations of incompetence and inappropriate behavior in defense of producer Harvey Weinstein and Amazon’s Roy Price, the last thing Bloom needed was McGowan hopping on board the “Lisa Bloom’s a bumbling sell-out” bandwagon.

“I feel like people should know that you’ve been calling my literary agent and saying there’d be money for me if I got on the ‘Harvey’s Changed’ bandwagon,” McGowan writes. “You told her that I should care about HIS reputation. How HE has a family now and HE has changed. Well, guess what? I’ve always had a family and that didn’t stop him from assaulting me.” – READ MORE