Romney Plans 2018 Senate Run

Two-time presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney reportedly plans to run for Senate in 2018 if Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch retires.

Romney has yet to publicly commit to a Senate run, but he has reportedly decided to run in the event that Hatch steps down after his seventh term, two sources close to Romney told Utah Policy.

Hatch, 83, remains undecided about his future political career, but has said that he will run for his eighth term contingent on the continued good health of himself and his wife. Hatch likely won’t make a final decision on whether to run in 2018 until December, effectively preventing a field of challengers from assembling, according to Utah Policy. – READ MORE