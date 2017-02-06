Romney Could Run For Senate In 2018

Former Governor of Massachusetts Mitt Romney could run for the United States Senate in 2018, according to a Friday interview with Deseret news.

The former presidential candidate will not commit to a Senate run, but refuses to rule out the possibility.

“I don’t have any predictions on what I might do. I’m not going to open a door and I’m not going to close a door. All doors are open,” Romney said after mentioning the 2018 Senate race.

“I’m not looking forward to anything political at the national level,” Mitt Romney said. “We’ve got some races coming up here in Utah that are going to be interesting. We’ll see what happens on that front.”

Romney could supplant Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch if he decided not to run for re-election. Hatch declared during the 2012 Senate race that he would not run again if elected, but members of the Nevada Republican Party reportedly urged the aging senator to postpone retirement in order to hedge against a potential Democratic challenger.

Romney also had some positive things to say about President Donald Trump as well, urging Democrats and Republicans alike to come together under the new administration.

“I expressed honestly what my belief was with regards to temperament and character. Now the time has come for us to recognize we have a new president and we have hopes he will be successful leading our country,” Romney said.

(DAILY CALLER)

