‘Roll Tide’ — DoJ Employees Greet Sessions In The Most ‘Bama Way Possible (VIDEO)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions stopped by the Department of Justice after getting sworn in at the White House on Thursday.

While shaking hands with DoJ employees, the former senator noted “it’s good to be back.”

The employees appeared to share Sessions’ sentiment, as one man could be heard yelling, “Roll Tide!” at the Alabama Republican as he made his rounds.

WATCH:

(DAILY CALLER)

