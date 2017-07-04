Robert Mueller just hired an Obama-era US prosecutor for Trump-Russia investigation

Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller recently added a prosecutor to his team investigating President Donald Trump and Russia, according to reports, who previously worked for former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara. Bharara was appointed by former President Barack Obama and later fired by Trump.

Andrew Goldstein, who served as the assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, has been added to Mueller’s team, according to the New York Times. Goldstein, 43, previously led the district’s public corruption unit under Bharara for about a year and has worked in the office since 2010.

