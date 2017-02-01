Politics Sports
Robert Kraft says after his wife died Trump called him every week for a year to console him
The New England Patriots triumvirate of owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady have ruffled a few feathers in the heavily Democratic Commonwealth of Massachusetts for their friendship and loyalty to President Donald Trump.
For Kraft especially, the relationship is puzzling to many since Kraft is a life-long democrat and donated to President Barack Obama’s campaigns. – READ MORE