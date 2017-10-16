Robert De Niro at NYC Charity Event: ‘F**k You Donald Trump’

Actor Robert De Niro again took the chance during a charity speech on Thursday to attack President Donald Trump, describing him as a “lowlife” and banning the president from sitting on a park bench dedicated to himself.

“One of my pleasures will be keeping people off my bench who don’t deserve a view of the park like Donald Trump,” De Niro said at the Annual Hudson River Park Gala. “F**k you, Donald Trump. It’s a horror with this motherf**ker.”

According to the New York Daily News, De Niro went on to describe Trump as a “low life.” – READ MORE