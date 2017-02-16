Road To 2020: President Trump Will Hold His First Rally As President This Weekend

President Trump will hold his first rally as president this week.

“Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!” Trump tweeted Wednesday, alongside a link to register for tickets, which are limited to two per cell phone number.

Join me in Florida this Saturday at 5pm for a rally at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport!

Tickets: https://t.co/9jDy1tYkgE pic.twitter.com/GDhO6GGxwt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 15, 2017

The rally will be at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport this Saturday at 5 p.m.

(DAILY CALLER)

