RNC Takes Strides To Push Gorsuch Confirmation

The Republican National Committee (RNC) is orchestrating a major push to garner support for the confirmation of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

The organization has managed to secure more than 200 radio and TV interviews in addition to releasing roughly 130 statements, research documents in key states, by teaming up with the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), Senate leadership, the Senate Judiciary Committee, the Judicial Crisis Network and state parties.

RNC efforts are largely focused on reaching Democratic members in states where Trump performed well with members up for reelection in 2018 and members that sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee — these states include, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, West Virginia, New Hampshire, Michigan and Colorado.

While a number of Democrats in the upper chamber said they support holding a floor vote, the RNC is hoping their messaging will help persuade vulnerable Democrats to get behind the nominee. The organization has been drafting op-eds and statements for state chairmen and surrogates in addition to using its website as a tool to provide information about Gorsuch.

The grassroots page featured on the RNC’s homepage shows a congratulatory card for the nominee, which the RNC says has 470 digital signatures, in addition to a petition for his conformation and a “Contact your Senator” section. The DonaldJTrump.com petition has been signed by more than 280,000 people and has raised around $245,000.

State specific graphics were created urging constituents to reach out to members on the issue.

“The Republican National Committee has worked closely with state parties, sister committees, and outside groups to mobilize grassroots support for President Donald Trump’s mainstream conservative pick of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the United States Supreme Court,” former Daily Caller reporter and current RNC Deputy Press Secretary Steve Guest told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement. “We have specifically targeted senators in 13 states with an aggressive digital and earned media plan and will continue to do so until Judge Gorsuch is confirmed.”

Social media is also playing a pivotal role in their efforts, having posted 22 SCOTUS themed pieces on the GOP Facebook page and Twitter since Tuesday. The Facebook posts alone have reached more than 2,450,000 people, according to the RNC.

The NRSC has also been posting social media graphics and tweeting in support of Gorsuch, in addition to creating grassroots call-to-action packets for state parties featuring draft tweets and letter to the editors and launching TV and radio ads.

