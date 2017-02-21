RNC Sets Record With $19.8 Million January Fundraising

FOLLOW US!



The Republican National Committee filed a record setting $19.8 million January FEC report on Monday, The Daily Caller has learned. The $19.8 million makes January the best post-election fundraising month in RNC history.

“I am encouraged by the historic support shown by Americans across this country as our Party unites under President Trump,” said RNC chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel. “It is clear our message of bringing change to all people is resonating, and I am committed to harnessing this momentum as we continue to build on the successes we earned in 2016. The RNC has never been better equipped to champion the Republican agenda and use these resources to grow our majorities in 2018.”

McDaniel, the niece of former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was elected RNC chair last month.

The record setting month represents much-needed good news for Republicans, who have faced organized protests at town hall meetings while dealing with the fall-out from former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s resignation earlier this month.

(DAILY CALLER)

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].