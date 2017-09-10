Rex Tillerson will visit London to talk North Korea, Libya

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be meeting with British officials in London next week for United Kingdom-hosted events on North Korea and Libya, including strategies to counter Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs.

Tillerson will meet with U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill. Additionally, he will participate in a ministerial on Libya with U.N. Special Representative of the Secretary General for Libya Ghassan Salame, the State Department announced in a statement Friday.

Tillerson will be in London from Sept. 13-14.

