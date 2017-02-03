Rex Tillerson: ‘Hi, I’m The New Guy’ (VIDEO)

Rex Tillerson delivered his first speech as Donald Trump’s secretary of state Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

The former Exxon CEO noted that before receiving the call from President Trump, he thought he’d “be entering retirement this spring after four decades of business experience.”

WATCH:

“[Tillerson’s wife] Renda [St. Claire] and I were ready to head off to the ranch and enjoy our grandchildren,” he continued. “But when I came back from my first meeting with President Trump and he asked me to do this, Renda said, ‘you didn’t know it but you’ve been in a 41-year training program for this job.’”

“So despite our own dreams, she said you’re supposed to do this,” Tillerson added. “Well, my first day is here, I’m on the job.”

“Hi, I’m the new guy.”

(DAILY CALLER)

