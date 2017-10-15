REVEALED: Iran Hacks 9,000 UK Parliament E-mails As Govt Opposes Trump Decertification of Iran Deal

The British government faces accusations of failing to represent the country’s national interests as it was revealed overnight that a cyber attack launched against parliamentary e-mails, previously blamed on Russia, actually came from the Iranian regime.

Around 9,000 parliamentary e-mails were affected by the breach, with the news coming out on the same day the UK government doubled down on its support for the Iran deal that U.S. President Donald J. Trump refused to certify.

The “brute force” attack, reported overnight by The Times of London, is believed to include e-mail from Theresa May’s office as well as those of other Cabinet members.

At they same time, the British government alongside its European Union partners pushed back against President Trump’s decision not to recertify President Barack Obama’s Iran deal. – READ MORE