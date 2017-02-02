Politics
Researchers: Fake News Did Not Alter Election Results
As social media sites like Facebook and Snapchat move to eliminate “fake news” reports from their sites, researchers from Stanford and New York Universities say Americans can be sure of one thing: the phenomenon did not affect the results of the presidential election.
The new study released last month investigated the influence that fake news may have had on President Trump's victory.