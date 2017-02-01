Republicans Raised Over $16 Million A Month After Trump Won

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $16.2 million in December, just one month after President Donald Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Last month’s haul was nearly double the total amount the RNC received in December 2012. The party has $23.5 million in liquid cash assets to date, an amount over five times what the RNC had on hand at this time in 2012, the committee reports.

The RNC raised $335 million for the cycle, with 97 percent of donations valuing $200 or less. The committee also reports being completely debt free.

The group is expected to name Steve Wynn, billionaire casino owner and President Donald Trump’s long-time business competitor, the next finance chairman of the RNC. Wynn served as the finance chairman for Trump’s inaugural committee that raised over $90 million.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has a positive outlook for the future of the GOP with such a healthy war chest.

“With $25.3 million cash on hand and zero debt, we are already in prime position to amplify President Trump’s message of change, support Republicans on Capitol Hill, and help Republicans running in statewide races this year achieve victory,” McDaniel said in a statement. “The future is bright at the RNC, and we will remain committed to raising the resources we need to keep winning at all levels.”

(DAILY CALLER)

