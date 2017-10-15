Republicans Praise Iran Decision: ‘Trump Has Given Iran a Wake-Up Call’

WASHINGTON, DC – Republicans in the Senate and House praised President Trump’s decision on Friday to decertify the Iran nuclear deal and allow Congress to take on the matter.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain (R-AZ), who has been one of the president’s biggest critics, hailed his decision.

“For years, the Iranian regime has literally been getting away with murder,” he said in a statement. “I agree with the President that the deal is not in the vital national interests of the United States.”

Armed Services Committee senior member Jim Inhofe (R-OK) said, “The president’s action today marks a strong new beginning to America’s foreign policy – one where our allies trust us and our enemies respect us.” – READ MORE